On Stage: CCR is 'Revisited' without Fogerty
The five musicians from the San Francisco Bay area were responsible for a huge number of hits, including classic rock standards such as "Proud Mary," "Born on the Bayou," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?," "Bad Moon Rising," "Who'll Stop the Rain?," and "Lookin' Out My Back Door." In 1982, the band dissolved in what was a rock-and-roll version of one of the nastiest divorces you could ever imagine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Swamp Inhabitant ...
|8
|Did anyone notice anti-Trump 'Day Without Immi...
|21 hr
|Fire them all
|3
|Liberty Bridge
|Wed
|Lo Pro
|4
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
|Are liberals Retarded
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|2
|Swingers (Oct '16)
|Jun 25
|Nine Inches of Na...
|11
|Trump Claps Back At Peduto
|Jun 24
|WHERES MY PANTS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC