Mediterra Bakehouse expands space at Parkway West Industrial Park
Mediterra Bakehouse will grow from 8,000 square feet to 15,635 square feet in the Parkway West Industrial Park, thanks to a new lease with its landlords, Samdoz Inc. The company, with 80 employees, has custom-built ovens to make its artisan bread.
