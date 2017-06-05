Man being sought in Pittsburgh homici...

Man being sought in Pittsburgh homicide arrested

Wednesday

Authorities have arrested a man wanted for nine months in the shooting death of a man in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights section. Officials said Wednesday that 34-year-old Julius Stackhouse was taken into custody without incident by city police and a federal marshals fugitive task force.

Read more at New Jersey Herald.

