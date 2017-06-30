Late-night bakery brings cookie deliv...

Late-night bakery brings cookie delivery concept from Philly dorm to Pittsburgh

Insomnia Cookies announced plans to open a bakery on the South Side of Pittsburgh later this summer. The company is known for delivering warm cookies, ice cream and cookie sandwiches until 3 a.m. Insomnia Cookies announced plans to open a bakery on the South Side of Pittsburgh later this summer.

