June 27, 2017Finishing construction o...

June 27, 2017Finishing construction of the Mon-Fayette Expressway is back on schedule.

Regional transportation planners, known as Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, voted Monday to return the expressway's final highway corridor to their transportation plan three months after opposition in Allegheny County threatened to drop the project.

