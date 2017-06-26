June 26, 2017Wagman Observatory Star Parties Planned...
This Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, Deer Lakes Park will once again be the site of Wagman Star Parties. Beginning at approximately 8:55 p.m., the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will host an evening at the Nicholas E. Wagman Observatory to allow amateur astronomers, students, and the general public to observe the skies, stars and planets.
