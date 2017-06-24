June 24, 2017Larry Maggi has run for ...

June 24, 2017Larry Maggi has run for Congress twice, each time in a gerrymandered 18th District.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: O-R Online

When the late Frank Mascara was a congressman during a reapportionment year, his home wound up in the 12th District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers (Oct '16) 7 hr Moe-Not Curly 10
Trump Claps Back At Peduto 7 hr WHERES MY PANTS 2
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) 7 hr Ray A Ray A 6
Yes....HIM 11 hr Bloop 3
Looking to get numb 13 hr GotyaCovered 29
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh Fri Butt Hair Fred 79
how many monkeys in the tree Fri Noose maker 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,343 • Total comments across all topics: 282,000,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC