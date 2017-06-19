Hillside causes problems for drivers ...

Hillside causes problems for drivers during heavy rains

Monday Jun 19

A drainage pipe is broken and every time it rains, the water pours down the hillside in Summer Hill and onto Evergreen Road. "It looks like Niagara Falls," said Bob Miksa, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years.

Pittsburgh, PA

