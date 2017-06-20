Hill House Passport Academy Charter School to Celebrate Largest Graduating Class
Hill House Passport Academy Charter School , an online public high school for under-credited students, will celebrate the largest graduating class in school history with an in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, June 23rd at the August Wilson Center. One hundred and six students will graduate from HHPACS, which is designed for students under the age of 21 who have not been able to previously finish high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many monkeys in the tree
|17 hr
|Svitts
|2
|pittsburgh dope (Dec '14)
|Mon
|Ndogg83
|25
|Dr. David Evanko, of Butler, is accused of sexu... (Apr '09)
|Jun 18
|Maltamon
|293
|Smelling boys' bums
|Jun 17
|Maltamon
|4
|Eat a Salad Peduto
|Jun 17
|east end frank
|3
|Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16)
|Jun 15
|NYT Fake News
|5
|Penguins victory parade Wednesday morning
|Jun 14
|Overtaxed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC