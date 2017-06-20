Hill House Passport Academy Charter S...

Hill House Passport Academy Charter School to Celebrate Largest Graduating Class

Hill House Passport Academy Charter School , an online public high school for under-credited students, will celebrate the largest graduating class in school history with an in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, June 23rd at the August Wilson Center. One hundred and six students will graduate from HHPACS, which is designed for students under the age of 21 who have not been able to previously finish high school.

