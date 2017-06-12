'Ginormous Food' gets 20-inch pancake...

'Ginormous Food' gets 20-inch pancake tacos, a triple Primanti's in Pittsburgh episode

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Host Josh Denny visited three of the region's restaurants in spring, spending about 12 hours filming at Emporio downtown alone . He also ate at Bakn in Carnegie and Primanti Brothers in the Strip District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) 8 hr NYT Fake News 5
News Penguins victory parade Wednesday morning Wed Overtaxed 2
Russian Hacking Tue Overtaxed 9
News PA: Trump Budget Might Nix Funding for Pittsbur... Jun 13 seen this coming 1
DNC Tom Perez Yellow Teeth Jun 13 Pfffft 4
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... Jun 11 It takes a Village 30
How a mayor's wife brought a factory town back ... Jun 11 joe the brewer 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC