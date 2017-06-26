Former Pitt soccer player charged wit...

Former Pitt soccer player charged with trying to take police gun

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... 3 hr weaponX 1
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) Mon CNN Fake News 7
Are liberals Retarded Sun ThomasA 2
Swingers (Oct '16) Sun Nine Inches of Na... 11
Trump Claps Back At Peduto Jun 24 WHERES MY PANTS 2
Yes....HIM Jun 24 Bloop 3
Looking to get numb Jun 24 GotyaCovered 29
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,052 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC