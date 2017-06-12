Fischers married 50 years

Fischers married 50 years

The Fischers were married June 10, 1967, at the Parish House of Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, Bloomfield, N.J. Rick received a B.S. in mathematics from Clarkson University, Potsdam, N.Y., in 1967, and his M.S. in nuclear science and engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University in 1969. He worked as a nuclear engineer/computer analyst at Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Laboratory, Pittsburgh; and then, after moving to Lancaster County in 1973, with General Public Utilities in Reading.

