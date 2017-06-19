Extras and stand-ins needed for Cate Blanchett film in Pittsburgh
"Where'd You Go, Bernadette?" is based on a novel of the same name by Maria Semple. The story follows an agoraphobic architect who disappears before a family vacation and the 15-year-old Bee, who sets out to find her mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eat a Salad Peduto
|2 hr
|JerryBrown
|4
|No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh
|2 hr
|Trumpsajoke
|72
|Smelling boys' bums
|2 hr
|WNC
|5
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|east end frank
|269
|pittsburgh dope (Dec '14)
|Wed
|got you
|29
|how many monkeys in the tree
|Jun 20
|Svitts
|2
|Dr. David Evanko, of Butler, is accused of sexu... (Apr '09)
|Jun 18
|Maltamon
|293
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC