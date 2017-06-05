Downtown parking lot hits market as d...

Downtown parking lot hits market as development site

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Business Journal

One of downtown Pittsburgh's last remaining parcels of open land is being marketed for a major new mixed-use development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many monkeys in the tree 7 hr tobey 1
Eat a Salad Peduto Sun Eat Me 2
Peduto (Nov '16) Sat Bad Luck Brian 19
Trump Claps Back At Peduto Jun 1 A Black Man 1
Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime May 31 ThomasA 7
Barack Obama Liberal Reject May 28 Michelle-s Penis 2
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) May 27 ned smith 267
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,593 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC