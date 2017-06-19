Downed power line ignites gas leak; 4...

Downed power line ignites gas leak; 40 homes affected

22 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Residents of about 40 homes near Pittsburgh have been forced to stay inside after a downed power line ignited a leaking natural gas line, prompting an explosion and fire. A tree downed by lightning is being blamed for knocking down the wire early Monday, just after midnight.

