Cast and Artists Announced for Hot Metal Musicals
Musical Theatre Artists of Pittsburgh announces a cast of 8 singers, who will perform 21 songs by 31 artists in its second edition of Hot Metal Musicals, a showcase of members' work. With the assistance of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and extensive support from the Pittsburgh CLO , Hot Metal Musicals will be presented on Monday, July 17, 2017, at 7:15 pm at the Cabaret Theater at Theater Square, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.
