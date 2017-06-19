a Build a Better Worlda program addressesa

Arngae Htway, a refugee from Thailand, tells about herself during the South Hills Interfaith Movement's “Celebrate the South Hills” event in May. She and other students in SHIM's Prospect Park Family Center youth mentoring program participated in a project called “Two Cultures, One Me” to illustrate their individual stories. For example, Henry Funck left his Bavarian homeland in the early 18th century to settle in eastern Pennsylvania, where he became the first Mennonite bishop in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.