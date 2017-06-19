a Build a Better Worlda program addre...

a Build a Better Worlda program addressesa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Almanac

Arngae Htway, a refugee from Thailand, tells about herself during the South Hills Interfaith Movement's “Celebrate the South Hills” event in May. She and other students in SHIM's Prospect Park Family Center youth mentoring program participated in a project called “Two Cultures, One Me” to illustrate their individual stories. For example, Henry Funck left his Bavarian homeland in the early 18th century to settle in eastern Pennsylvania, where he became the first Mennonite bishop in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers (Oct '16) 2 hr Moe-Not Curly 10
Trump Claps Back At Peduto 2 hr WHERES MY PANTS 2
News Local Pub Offering Customers Discount To Put Do... (Jun '16) 3 hr Ray A Ray A 6
Yes....HIM 6 hr Bloop 3
Looking to get numb 8 hr GotyaCovered 29
News No ban, no wall, no silence in Pittsburgh 19 hr Butt Hair Fred 79
how many monkeys in the tree 21 hr Noose maker 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,673 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC