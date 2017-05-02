Working-class blacks face tougher odds than whites in getting a mortgage, study finds
Homeownership rates are on the rise for people of all races and income levels throughout Allegheny County, according to an annual mortgage lending study by the Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group. Yet the latest PCRG study suggests the odds of a black working-class person getting rejected for a mortgage loan are two times greater than a white working-class person.
