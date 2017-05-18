Woman who drove off Pittsburgh railroad bridge identified
Authorities in western Pennsylvania have released the name of a woman who died after her sport utility vehicle plunged 70 feet off a railroad bridge in Pittsburgh into the Ohio River. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said 44-year-old Lisa Patterson of the city's Bloomfield neighborhood drowned after the car went off the Norfolk Southern Bridge just after 2 p.m. Thursday.
