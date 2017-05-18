Woman who drove off Pittsburgh railro...

Woman who drove off Pittsburgh railroad bridge identified

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities in western Pennsylvania have released the name of a woman who died after her sport utility vehicle plunged 70 feet off a railroad bridge in Pittsburgh into the Ohio River. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said 44-year-old Lisa Patterson of the city's Bloomfield neighborhood drowned after the car went off the Norfolk Southern Bridge just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... 12 hr ThomasA 4
Looking to get numb Sun Charlie N 27
Greatest Speech Ever Sun northside joe 2
News Duquesne Incline Museum: The Best History of Pi... Sun yolanda. rown 1
Barack Obama Liberal Reject Sun Team Trump 1
Liberals Smell Sun Team Trump 1
Black people (Oct '16) Sat Prove it 21
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC