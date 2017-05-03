Urban Hike Heads to Allegheny Center & Deutschtown
Urban Hike is a free guided walk around one of Pittsburgh neighborhoods. The guided hike is led by a group of volunteers who carefully research each route and invite experts from the neighborhood to come speak to the group on local history and neighborhood development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I heart PGH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Peduto Nose Hair
|25 min
|Team Trump
|1
|Cinco de Mayo
|14 hr
|Dont get it
|1
|Looking to get numb
|Thu
|Kdot
|23
|trump faces his 100 days of resistance
|Thu
|Team Trump
|3
|Black people (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Getajob
|9
|Moron of the year
|May 2
|Squinch face inbred
|1
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|May 2
|MarkJ-
|73
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC