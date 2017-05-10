U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh discusses...

U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh discusses how to solve heroina

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Almanac

Conor Lamb, assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, speaks May 10 about the opioid epidemic facing the region during a presentation organized by the Upper Saint Clair Youth Steering Committee. The next step to fighting the opioid addiction exploding through southwestern Pennsylvania is civic involvement, an assistant U.S. attorney from Pittsburgh told a crowd gathered in Upper St. Clair to discuss the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crews remove protesters' campsite near Pittsbur... 20 hr HOBO TIM 6
Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11) May 10 Bottom feeder 34
Syrian Strike May 9 joe 19
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) May 9 T Swizzle 262
Black people (Oct '16) May 8 Clayton Bigsby 15
verizon FiOS sucks!!!!!! (Jun '10) May 8 Dick 2
Looking to get numb May 8 go ya covered 25
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,565 • Total comments across all topics: 280,977,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC