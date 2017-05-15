The Latest: Woman killed in high-rise fire is identified

One of the residents of the Midtown Towers, wrapped in a blanket, stands near the lobby of the K&L Gates Center, during the 7- alarm fire at the Midtown Towers in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa., early Monday, May 15, 2017. Arson and homicide investigators were at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze that forced more than 100 residents to be evacuated from Midtown Towers, a 17-story building that houses apartments on its upper floors and a convenience store on its ground floor.

