The Latest: Woman killed in high-rise fire is identified

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 75-year-old Mary Robinson died of thermal and inhalation injuries in the Monday morning fire on the sixth floor of the 17-story Midtown Towers. A ruling on the manner of her death is pending further investigation.

