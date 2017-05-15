The Latest: Woman killed in high-rise fire is identified
The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says 75-year-old Mary Robinson died of thermal and inhalation injuries in the Monday morning fire on the sixth floor of the 17-story Midtown Towers. A ruling on the manner of her death is pending further investigation.
