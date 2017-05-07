The Fineman House in Stanton Heights
This is possibly one of my favorite buildings in Pittsburgh and one of my favorite posts from 2016. Only in Pittsburgh, can you find a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright's apprentices almost hidden in plain sight in a neighborhood like Stanton Heights and listed for just $115,000.
