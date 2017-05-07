The Fineman House in Stanton Heights

The Fineman House in Stanton Heights

This is possibly one of my favorite buildings in Pittsburgh and one of my favorite posts from 2016. Only in Pittsburgh, can you find a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright's apprentices almost hidden in plain sight in a neighborhood like Stanton Heights and listed for just $115,000.

