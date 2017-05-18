SUV plunges 70 feet into Pa. river, killing woman but dog lives
The woman driver, who has not been publicly identified, died in the 70-foot plunge into the Ohio River near Pittsburgh, but a dog believed to be from the vehicle survived and made it to safety on an island.( For still-unknown reasons, a woman driving an SUV on train tracks 70-feet above the Ohio River near Pittsburgh on Thursday suddenly veered off the bridge, plunging to the waters below. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, died in the plunge, but a dog believed to be from the vehicle survived and made it to safety on an island in the river.
