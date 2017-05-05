Roslyn Place: A Street Paved in Wood
I know much has been published about this but thought it was worth a repost because it is a unique historic preservation find in Pittsburgh. An interesting piece of history and a Pittsburgh fun facts, something that just might help you win a trivia game someday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I heart PGH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cinco de Mayo
|9 hr
|Dont get it
|1
|Looking to get numb
|Thu
|Kdot
|23
|trump faces his 100 days of resistance
|Thu
|Team Trump
|3
|Black people (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Getajob
|9
|Moron of the year
|May 2
|Squinch face inbred
|1
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|May 2
|MarkJ-
|73
|Peduto
|May 2
|Walt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC