Roslyn Place: A Street Paved in Wood

Roslyn Place: A Street Paved in Wood

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: I heart PGH

I know much has been published about this but thought it was worth a repost because it is a unique historic preservation find in Pittsburgh. An interesting piece of history and a Pittsburgh fun facts, something that just might help you win a trivia game someday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I heart PGH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cinco de Mayo 9 hr Dont get it 1
Looking to get numb Thu Kdot 23
trump faces his 100 days of resistance Thu Team Trump 3
Black people (Oct '16) May 3 Getajob 9
Moron of the year May 2 Squinch face inbred 1
Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security... May 2 MarkJ- 73
Peduto May 2 Walt 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC