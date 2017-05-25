Press Club of Western PA Announces 20...

Press Club of Western PA Announces 2017 Golden Quill Winners

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

The Consequences Can Be Deadly" Staff, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Overdosed: How Doctors Wrote the Script for an Epidemic" , Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "No Safe Harbor" Series Staff, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Overdosed: How Doctors Wrote the Script for an Epidemic" and retired KDKA-TV chief photographer Michael Challik with the President's Award for their career achievements in the field of journalism. , producer/host at WQED Multimedia and the founder of the Frank Bolden Urban Journalism Workshop -- now the Frank Bolden Multimedia Workshop -- of the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, was honored with this year's Service to Journalism Award for contributions to the field of journalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? Wed Patrrickclark 43
Black people (Oct '16) Wed Jammer 22
Peduto (Nov '16) May 23 liberals are racist 13
Looking to get numb May 22 nutty buddy 28
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 22 Overtaxed 5
Greatest Speech Ever May 21 northside joe 2
News Duquesne Incline Museum: The Best History of Pi... May 21 yolanda. rown 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,523 • Total comments across all topics: 281,282,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC