Press Club of Western PA Announces 2017 Golden Quill Winners

The Consequences Can Be Deadly" Staff, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Overdosed: How Doctors Wrote the Script for an Epidemic" , Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "No Safe Harbor" Series Staff, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Overdosed: How Doctors Wrote the Script for an Epidemic" and retired KDKA-TV chief photographer Michael Challik with the President's Award for their career achievements in the field of journalism. , producer/host at WQED Multimedia and the founder of the Frank Bolden Urban Journalism Workshop -- now the Frank Bolden Multimedia Workshop -- of the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, was honored with this year's Service to Journalism Award for contributions to the field of journalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.