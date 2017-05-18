Port Authority Board Appoints Interim CEO
Port Authority of Allegheny County's Board on Friday appointed David L. Donahoe to serve as interim chief executive officer, effective June 1, while the Board conducts a national search for a permanent replacement. "David is a highly respected individual with the experience necessary to manage an agency as complex as Port Authority," said Port Authority Board Chair Jeff Letwin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to get numb
|23 hr
|Hobo Tim
|22
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Getajob
|9
|Moron of the year
|Tue
|Squinch face inbred
|1
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|Tue
|MarkJ-
|73
|Peduto
|Tue
|Walt
|1
|DNC Tom Perez Yellow Teeth
|Tue
|big tony
|3
|In need
|Apr 30
|testing
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC