Port Authority Board Appoints Interim CEO

Port Authority of Allegheny County's Board on Friday appointed David L. Donahoe to serve as interim chief executive officer, effective June 1, while the Board conducts a national search for a permanent replacement. "David is a highly respected individual with the experience necessary to manage an agency as complex as Port Authority," said Port Authority Board Chair Jeff Letwin.

