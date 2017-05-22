Police: Shooting inside Pittsburgh ba...

Police: Shooting inside Pittsburgh bar kills man, 25

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: New Jersey Herald

Officials said a passer-by told an officer working a detail at a nearby South Side bar that shots were fired inside the Rowdy Buck bar shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a man on the sidewalk with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to get numb 1 hr nutty buddy 28
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... 2 hr Overtaxed 5
Greatest Speech Ever Sun northside joe 2
News Duquesne Incline Museum: The Best History of Pi... Sun yolanda. rown 1
Barack Obama Liberal Reject Sun Team Trump 1
Liberals Smell Sun Team Trump 1
Black people (Oct '16) May 20 Prove it 21
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC