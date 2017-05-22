Police: Shooting inside Pittsburgh bar kills man, 25
Officials said a passer-by told an officer working a detail at a nearby South Side bar that shots were fired inside the Rowdy Buck bar shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a man on the sidewalk with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
