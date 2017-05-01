Point Breeze landlord pleads guilty t...

Point Breeze landlord pleads guilty to Ponzi-like scheme involving Israeli investors

A Point Breeze landlord pleaded guilty Monday to charges in connection with a scheme to steal several million dollars from Israeli nationals in a real estate venture federal prosecutors likened to a Ponzi scheme. Golan Barak, 49, who lives on Beechwood Boulevard and ran Ergo Management, had been indicted last year on nine counts of wire fraud following a long investigation by the FBI and IRS.

