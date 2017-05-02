Pittsburgh's sewage overflow season starts

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority marked the start of the river recreation season Monday by reminding users of local waterways that there are multiple ways to find out when weather-caused overflows of untreated sewage might make boating, fishing or swimming undesirable or unhealthy. Alcosan's 2017 Sewer Overflow Advisory Key program kicked off at 8 a.m., and by 3:02 p.m., following a severe storm that blew through the region, it had issued the first advisory of the season.

