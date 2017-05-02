Pittsburgh official: Drained batterie...

Pittsburgh official: Drained batteries might have led to floodgate failure

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A power-supply problem may have kept a floodgate from working Monday on Washington Boulevard, a Pittsburgh city official said Tuesday. "It could be that the batteries drained," said Guy Costa, Pittsburgh's chief operations officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to get numb 4 hr Hobo Tim 22
Black people (Oct '16) 10 hr Getajob 9
Moron of the year 23 hr Squinch face inbred 1
Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security... 23 hr MarkJ- 73
Peduto Tue Walt 1
DNC Tom Perez Yellow Teeth Tue big tony 3
In need Sun testing 13
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC