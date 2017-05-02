Pittsburgh official: Drained batteries might have led to floodgate failure
A power-supply problem may have kept a floodgate from working Monday on Washington Boulevard, a Pittsburgh city official said Tuesday. "It could be that the batteries drained," said Guy Costa, Pittsburgh's chief operations officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to get numb
|4 hr
|Hobo Tim
|22
|Black people (Oct '16)
|10 hr
|Getajob
|9
|Moron of the year
|23 hr
|Squinch face inbred
|1
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|23 hr
|MarkJ-
|73
|Peduto
|Tue
|Walt
|1
|DNC Tom Perez Yellow Teeth
|Tue
|big tony
|3
|In need
|Sun
|testing
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC