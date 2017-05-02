Pittsburgh mother seeks answers to he...

Pittsburgh mother seeks answers to her daughter's final hours before fatal overdose

23 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jeanna Fisher has trekked through Pittsburgh for two weeks, taping up fliers with her daughter's name: Marley Fisher; her age: 28; and her end: alone, in a bathroom at Point State Park. Marley Fisher, 28, was found on the floor of a locked bathroom stall amid drug paraphernalia, dead of a suspected overdose , at 8 p.m. on April 9. Ms.

