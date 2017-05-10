Pittsburgh CLO Announces 2017 Gene Kelly Award Nominees; Ceremony Set for May 27th
Pittsburgh CLO has announced the nominees for the 27th Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. The awards show will take place on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Bottom feeder
|34
|Syrian Strike
|Tue
|joe
|19
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Tue
|T Swizzle
|262
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Clayton Bigsby
|15
|verizon FiOS sucks!!!!!! (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Dick
|2
|Looking to get numb
|Mon
|go ya covered
|25
|Karin McGraw - Pittsburgh VA Medical Center Dir...
|May 7
|Overtaxed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC