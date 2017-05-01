Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society...

Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society to present concert at Keystone Oaks High School

Renowned theatre organist Ken Double and youthful singer Daniel Mata will present their unique “Double Play” program for the first time in Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. May 27, at Keystone Oaks Auditorium in Dormont. Presented by the Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society , “Double Play” features Double, with over 3 decades of theatre organ concerts under his belt, and 22-year-old energetic vocalist Mata.

