Pitt Student-Athletes Make Annual Mission Trip to HaitiMore than 80...
PITTSBURGH As many student-athletes from the University of Pittsburgh celebrated their graduation in Oakland Sunday, some were on their way to Cap Haitian, Haiti, for the annual weeklong mission trip led by the school's Coalition of Christian Outreach. The group departed Pittsburgh Sunday with campus minister Mark Steffey and his colleague, Kelly Cooke .
