Pennsylvania delegation responds to p...

Pennsylvania delegation responds to proposed cuts in Trump's budget

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

President Donald Trump's first budget proposes deep cuts to a number of safety net programs , from housing to food assistance to programs for disabled people, while increasing defense and law enforcement spending. The plan, released Tuesday, would reduce spending on a number of government aid programs, such as Medicaid, the insurance program for low-income and disabled individuals; it also proposes cuts to the food stamp program by tightening eligibility, and would make cuts to Supplemental Security Income, a program for people with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peduto (Nov '16) 3 hr liberals are racist 13
Looking to get numb Mon nutty buddy 28
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... Mon Overtaxed 5
Greatest Speech Ever May 21 northside joe 2
News Duquesne Incline Museum: The Best History of Pi... May 21 yolanda. rown 1
Barack Obama Liberal Reject May 21 Team Trump 1
Liberals Smell May 21 Team Trump 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC