Pennsylvania delegation responds to proposed cuts in Trump's budget

President Donald Trump's first budget proposes deep cuts to a number of safety net programs , from housing to food assistance to programs for disabled people, while increasing defense and law enforcement spending. The plan, released Tuesday, would reduce spending on a number of government aid programs, such as Medicaid, the insurance program for low-income and disabled individuals; it also proposes cuts to the food stamp program by tightening eligibility, and would make cuts to Supplemental Security Income, a program for people with disabilities.

