PA: One Year After They Hit the Road ...

PA: One Year After They Hit the Road in Pittsburgh, Challenges Remain for Uber Self-Driving Cars

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

May 19--The whirling tops of Uber's self-driving cars still turn heads as they roll up and down Pittsburgh's streets. The tests ignited a new industry in Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... Thu Overtaxed 2
I cure my low back pain! Wed webb 1
Peduto (Nov '16) Wed Cal Amari 10
Looking to get numb May 15 Got ya covered 26
Black people (Oct '16) May 15 Proud American 16
Illegal Alien Charged With 352 Counts Of Sexual... May 13 Mjazz 1
Syrian Strike May 13 dave 23
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC