Old Allegheny County Jail Museum - Free Tours Offered Every Monday
The old Allegheny County Jail building sits are the corner of 5th and Ross Streets was designed by architect H. H. Richardson . This jail and was part of a larger complex designed by Richardson and built between 1884 and 1886.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I heart PGH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien Charged With 352 Counts Of Sexual...
|2 min
|Mjazz
|1
|Syrian Strike
|2 hr
|dave
|23
|Psychonauts in 412? (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|Bill
|3
|Crews remove protesters' campsite near Pittsbur...
|Fri
|HOBO TIM
|6
|Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11)
|May 10
|Bottom feeder
|34
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|May 9
|T Swizzle
|262
|Black people (Oct '16)
|May 8
|Clayton Bigsby
|15
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC