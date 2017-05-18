Mt. Pleasant police charge man with texting while driving in crash that injured four people
A Washington man learned last week he was charged by Mt. Pleasant Township police with aggravated assault by vehicle and texting while driving in a March 10 head-on crash that seriously injured four people, including two children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to get numb
|Mon
|Got ya covered
|26
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Mon
|Proud American
|16
|Illegal Alien Charged With 352 Counts Of Sexual...
|May 13
|Mjazz
|1
|Syrian Strike
|May 13
|dave
|23
|Psychonauts in 412? (Sep '13)
|May 13
|Bill
|3
|Crews remove protesters' campsite near Pittsbur...
|May 12
|HOBO TIM
|6
|Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11)
|May 10
|Bottom feeder
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC