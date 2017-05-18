Mt. Pleasant police charge man with t...

Mt. Pleasant police charge man with texting while driving in crash that injured four people

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: O-R Online

A Washington man learned last week he was charged by Mt. Pleasant Township police with aggravated assault by vehicle and texting while driving in a March 10 head-on crash that seriously injured four people, including two children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to get numb Mon Got ya covered 26
Black people (Oct '16) Mon Proud American 16
Illegal Alien Charged With 352 Counts Of Sexual... May 13 Mjazz 1
Syrian Strike May 13 dave 23
Psychonauts in 412? (Sep '13) May 13 Bill 3
Crews remove protesters' campsite near Pittsbur... May 12 HOBO TIM 6
Gateway Rehab Is a Joke and Ken Ramsey Knows It (Aug '11) May 10 Bottom feeder 34
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC