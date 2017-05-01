Mt. Lebanon residents help organize a Darkness Into Lighta walk
Hope is a theme for the annual worldwide Darkness Into Light walk, the first of which in Pittsburgh is scheduled for May 6 in Brookline. A photo of Nathaniel Maurer taken in 2012 shows a robust young man taking command on the playing field of his sport of choice at the time, Gaelic football.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peduto
|42 min
|Walt
|1
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|1 hr
|Overtaxed
|69
|DNC Tom Perez Yellow Teeth
|12 hr
|big tony
|3
|Looking to get numb
|21 hr
|Jthm
|19
|In need
|Sun
|testing
|13
|trump faces his 100 days of resistance
|Sun
|Obama SUX
|2
|Tents pop up near Peduto's home in protest of h...
|Sat
|hobo jim
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC