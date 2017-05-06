Mother Wants to Know About Overdosed Daughter's Last Hours
Jeanna Fisher has trekked through Pittsburgh for two weeks, taping up fliers with her daughter's name, her age and her end: alone, in a bathroom at Point State Park amid drug paraphernalia, dead of a suspected overdose. In this Sunday, April 30, 2017 photo, Jeanna Fisher, right, of Whitehall, and her longtime friend Jan Brophy, of Baldwin, post flyers asking for information on Fisher's daughter's last days in downtown Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black people (Oct '16)
|46 min
|prove it
|13
|Looking to get numb
|8 hr
|go ya covered
|25
|Karin McGraw - Pittsburgh VA Medical Center Dir...
|Sun
|Overtaxed
|2
|AJ Richardson, Peduto, Fettermen Party
|Sat
|One
|2
|cinco de mayor party
|Sat
|AJ Richardson
|2
|European Americian Pride Day
|Sat
|Team Trump
|1
|Bill Peduto Nose Hair
|Sat
|Team Trump
|1
