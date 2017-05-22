May 22: The magic of Philly stoops | ...

May 22: The magic of Philly stoops | Post-preservation | Two new Amtrak stops?

Philly Mag's Brian Howard pens an ode to the Philadelphia stoop , declaring the stoop the best spot for impromptu parties, block cleanup discussions, and neighborhood camaraderie. Referencing his experience living on a small block in South Philly, Howard writes about the colloquial verb amongst neighbors "to caf," which is an open invitation to drink on your stoop.

