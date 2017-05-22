May 22: The magic of Philly stoops | Post-preservation | Two new Amtrak stops?
Philly Mag's Brian Howard pens an ode to the Philadelphia stoop , declaring the stoop the best spot for impromptu parties, block cleanup discussions, and neighborhood camaraderie. Referencing his experience living on a small block in South Philly, Howard writes about the colloquial verb amongst neighbors "to caf," which is an open invitation to drink on your stoop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PlanPhilly.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Looking to get numb
|Sun
|Charlie N
|27
|Greatest Speech Ever
|Sun
|northside joe
|2
|Duquesne Incline Museum: The Best History of Pi...
|Sun
|yolanda. rown
|1
|Barack Obama Liberal Reject
|Sun
|Team Trump
|1
|Liberals Smell
|Sun
|Team Trump
|1
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Prove it
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC