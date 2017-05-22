May 22, 2017Health Department Seeks Comment on Annu...
The Allegheny County Health Department , today, is requesting public comment on its Air Monitoring Network Plan for 2018, an annual report which provides a detailed description of how and where air pollution is monitored in Allegheny County. The Air Monitoring Network Plan for 2018 is a 71-page document required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allegheny County.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to get numb
|15 hr
|nutty buddy
|28
|Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g...
|16 hr
|Overtaxed
|5
|Greatest Speech Ever
|Sun
|northside joe
|2
|Duquesne Incline Museum: The Best History of Pi...
|Sun
|yolanda. rown
|1
|Barack Obama Liberal Reject
|Sun
|Team Trump
|1
|Liberals Smell
|Sun
|Team Trump
|1
|Black people (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Prove it
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC