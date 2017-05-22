May 22, 2017Health Department Seeks Comment on Annu...

May 22, 2017Health Department Seeks C...

Health Department Seeks Comment on Annual Air Monitoring Network Plan

The Allegheny County Health Department , today, is requesting public comment on its Air Monitoring Network Plan for 2018, an annual report which provides a detailed description of how and where air pollution is monitored in Allegheny County. The Air Monitoring Network Plan for 2018 is a 71-page document required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

