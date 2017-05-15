May 15, 2017Health Department and Partner Agencies ...

The Allegheny County Health Department , announced today that along with the Pennsylvania Resources Council , and the City of Pittsburgh's Environmental Services, it will be host another one-day tire collection event this Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free collection will take place in the parking lot of Sunnyside Elementary School located at 4801 Stanton Avenue in the Stanton Heights neighborhood in the City of Pittsburgh. Residents of Allegheny County are encouraged to bring their scrap tires, without rims, to the collection site.

