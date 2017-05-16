Man Knocking on Doors Shoots 2 Men in...

Man Knocking on Doors Shoots 2 Men in Pittsburgh Suburb

Allegheny County police are trying to find a man who went knocking on doors in a Pittsburgh suburb and shot two young males in the process. Police say the suspect may be a black man seen getting into a white car - possibly with Ohio plates - that drove away from Mount Oliver after the shots were reported about 11 p.m. Monday.

