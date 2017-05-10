Man arrested in shooting of wife in Garfield
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning for shooting his wife during a domestic incident in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood, police said. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. on Rosetta Street, where police were seen going in and out of a house.
