Lincoln digs in for expansion

15 hrs ago

DIG IN! - The official beginning of a project to improve the Whitewater Unified School District facilities was marked Tuesday by a groundbreaking at Lincoln Elementarya SSchool. The pending improvements were made possible by a $23.5 million referendum last November.

