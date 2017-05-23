Jury of 12 on Bill Cosby sex assault ...

Jury of 12 on Bill Cosby sex assault case includes 2 blacks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

A Scranton Times-Tribune All Access subscription gets you complete access to both our print and digital publications, delivered to your home, desktop and mobile devices 7 days a week Digital Only Subscription Read the digital SMART Edition of The Times-Tribune on your PC or mobile device, and have 24/7 access to breaking news, local sports, contests, and more at thetimes-tribune.com or on our mobile apps. Digital Services Have news alerts sent to your mobile device, read the Smart Edition sign up for daily newsletters, activate your all access, enter contests, take quizzes, download our mobile apps and see the latest e-circulars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? 12 hr Patrrickclark 43
Black people (Oct '16) 22 hr Jammer 22
Peduto (Nov '16) Tue liberals are racist 13
Looking to get numb May 22 nutty buddy 28
Should PA incease taxes on dividends, capital g... May 22 Overtaxed 5
Greatest Speech Ever May 21 northside joe 2
News Duquesne Incline Museum: The Best History of Pi... May 21 yolanda. rown 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC