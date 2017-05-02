Jefferson Awards finalist for outstanding volunteer: Jeffrey Herzog
In a typical week, he spends 20 hours as a Jewish Family & Children's Service volunteer, helping refugees find jobs. Twice a week he is a tutor of English and math at Colfax Elementary School in Squirrel Hill, and he also leads a monthly men's discussion group at Riverview Towers, the senior community where he is a past president of the board of directors.
